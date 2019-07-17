With Tuesday night’s 7-3 win over the Strasburg Express, the Waynesboro Generals have established themselves as the team to beat in the Valley Baseball League this season.
Now, with league playoffs looming, the Generals have the best record among the 11 teams at 23-10 and are poised to win the South Division in the league with nine games remaining in the regular season.
So, why this year, have the Generals been successful?
“It starts with the kids we have,” said Waynesboro manager Zac Cole. “We have kids with high character, that want to improve, that want to be a good teammate — that’s been the recipe; to be part of something bigger than themselves.”
In a highly-competitive collegiate summer league such as the VBL has been for decades, it takes a strong organization, talent and focus to move to the top in a long 42-game schedule. The Generals have been solid at home at Kate Collins Ballpark, but have also proven to be a good team on the road as well.
“The owners create the atmosphere that the players have bought into,” said pitching coach Tyler Howe.
Owners Brent Ward and Kathleen Kellett, along with general manager Tyler Hoffman have set the table for this current batch of Generals to succeed.
“Our pyramid of leadership has been there,” said hitting coach Sean Connoli. “They’ve taken good care of us.”
The Generals’ players have also bought into the community-service emphasis that the ballclub has stressed.
The players have volunteered for activities in the Waynesboro area such as the Family YMCA, Camp Light, which works with children with disabilities, sports-related days at two local churches and the City Mud Run.
Currently, the Generals are giving back with a youth camp at the Kate Collins Ballpark which has seen attendance upwards of 50 aspiring young ballplayers.
Also helpful is the fact that both Cole and Howe both played for the Generals.
Cole, who is now the associate head coach at Andrew College in Cuthbert, Ga. played for the 2004 Generals, while Howe was a more recent member of the team playing in 2015 and on the South Division winning team of 2016.
Howe attended Alabama State and was drafted into the Detroit Tigers organization as a pitcher. Currently, he has coached at Lakeland High School in Florida and recently accepted a coaching position at Pasco-Hernando State College in New Port Richey, Fla.
“I really enjoyed my time here (as a player),” Howe said. “This is the best place I’ve played and one of my best experiences, so when the Generals called and said there was an opening for a pitching coach, I jumped at the chance.”
Waynesboro has optimum talent throughout their 30-man roster.
“We have depth at each position,” Connoli said.
Connoli, who serves as both the hitting coach and the strength and conditioning coach has added much to the winning formula.
“We have been unselfish, we instill process orientation in terms of preparation and execution and stress consistent success and the key ingredient for us has been trust,” Connoli said.
Connoli comes to Waynesboro from Hood College in Frederick, Maryland.
“This summer has been way over my expectations,” Connoli said. “There is a really positive culture here; I’ve had the opportunity to learn from other coaches and this has been a tremendous summer personally.”
In addition to playing in the Valley, Cole also has managing experience in the league. Last season, he guided the New Market Rebels to the championship.
He was planning to take this summer to recuperate from the college season, but when general manager Hoffman reached out to Cole to manage the team, he couldn’t say no.
“The workload was manageable since I wasn’t involved in the player acquisition process and the opportunity was unique to come back to Waynesboro,” Cole said. “The community and the host families have really been good.”
During a recent stretch of games when the Generals were required to play 14 consecutive days without a day off, they won seven in a row, lost a game, and then won six more games in a row.
“Since the first day, I knew we were gonna like each other,” said relief pitcher Christian Dearman.
Dearman, a rising senior at Florida International University, is one of the team leaders with a microscopic 0.56 earned run average. He pitched three scoreless innings Tuesday against Strasburg.
Dearman has definitely bought in to the Generals’ winning ways.
“I’ve seen the other places (in the league) and this is the best place to be in the Valley,” Dearman said. “I’m having fun.”
What will it take to continue the level of success attained by the Generals this season?
“Between the white lines, these guys have answered the bell,” Cole said. “We have to remember how and why we got to where we are and value living in the present. We want these players to have this experience go home with them, to be lasting. I remember last season at New Market when we won, it meant something to the players; you could see the emotion in their eyes.”
The Generals will be busy for the final nine-game stretch, with doubleheaders coming up against division opponents Covington and Harrisonburg this week and a rematch next week at North Division-leading Strasburg. The Generals are attempting to hold off the second-place Charlottesville TomSox (two and a half games back as of Wednesday) and clinch the best overall record in order to have home field advantage throughout the upcoming playoffs.
“When I was playing for the Generals, we were chasing down the target during this part of the season,” Howe said. “Now, we are the target.