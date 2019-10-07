Unbeaten Riverheads and Stuarts Draft sit atop their respective regions in the latest Virginia High School League football power ratings released Monday as the regular season approaches the home stretch.
Riverheads (5-0) maintained its stranglehold in Region 1B after an impressive 49-21 road victory at Class 3 Skyline. The win was the 16th straight for the three-time defending Class 1 state champion Gladiators.
The Cougars had the area’s statement triumph, pounding the previously unbeaten Luray Bulldogs, 56-27. Luray came into the clash between the two former Shenandoah District foes ranked No. 1 in Region 2B, while the Cougars were second. Draft (5-0) leapfrogged the Bulldogs into the top spot, while Luray tumbled to fourth behind Strasburg and region newcomer Buckingham County.
The remaining five local teams are teetering on the brink of earning, or missing, postseason spots.
In Region 2B, Staunton (2-3) kept the seventh spot despite a near-historic 77-0 loss to Class 3 powerhouse Lord Botetourt. The margin of defeat and points allowed were the second-worst in the long history of Staunton/Robert E. Lee football. The worst was the first game of Lee’s program played on Sept. 30, 1911, when Fishburne Military School won 101-0.
While the Storm didn’t drop any spots despite losing, Buffalo Gap (3-2), which had its bye week, fell one position to ninth behind East Rockingham, which beat the Bison earlier in the season. For the time being that puts the Bison on the outside of the Region 2B playoffs.
Over in Region 3C, Fort Defiance (3-2) suffered the same fate as the Bison, slipping one spot despite winning big at winless Broadway. The Indians for now sit in ninth.
Wilson Memorial (1-4) has lots of work ahead to make the Region 3C playoffs. The Green Hornets, who are No. 12, have lost four straight since winning their season opener. The schedule doesn’t get any easier to commence Shenandoah District play with home games against Riverheads and Stuarts Draft over the next two Fridays.
Waynesboro (0-5) is last out of 16 teams in Region 3C.
Five weeks remain in the regular season. Friday marks the beginning of district play in the Valley and Shenandoah. No more byes weeks. Now the fun starts in earnest.
VHSL Power Ratings
Region 3C
(Top 8 teams qualify for playoffs)
t1. Spotswood (5-0) 22.80
t1. Heritage-Lynchburg (4-1) 22.80
3. Liberty Christian (4-1) 22.20
4. Rockbridge County (4-1) 21.60
5. Fluvanna County (4-1) 20.20
6. Turner Ashby (4-1) 20.00
7. Brookville (2-3) 18.20
8. Rustburg (2-3) 17.40
9. Fort Defiance (3-2) 16.60
10. Liberty-Bedford (1-4) 14.80
11. Monticello (1-5) 14.33
12. Wilson Memorial (1-4) 13.80
13. Charlottesville (0-6) 13.67
14. Western Albemarle (1-4) 12.80
15. Broadway (0-5) 11.00
16. Waynesboro (0-5) 10.80
Region 2B
(Top 8 teams qualify for playoffs)
1. Stuarts Draft (5-0) 23.60
t2. Strasburg (4-1) 21.20
t2. Buckingham County (4-1) 21.20
4. Luray (4-1) 20.60
5. Page County (4-1) 20.00
6. Clarke County (4-1) 19.80
7. Staunton (2-3) 17.20
8. East Rockingham (2-3) 15.80
9. Buffalo Gap (3-2) 14.80
10. Stonewall Jackson (1-4) 11.80
11. Madison County (0-5) 10.00
Region 1B
(Top 8 teams qualify for playoffs)
1. Riverheads (5-0) 22.40
2. Sussex Central (4-1) 18.00
3. William Campbell (3-3) 16.17
4. Altavista (2-3) 14.00
5. Central Lunenburg (3-3) 12.83
6. Rappahannock County (1-4) 10.80
7. Franklin (1-4) 10.40
8. Cumberland (0-6) 9.33
9. Surry County (1-4) 9.20
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.