WAYNESBORO — The Wilson Memorial High School golf team continued its strong showing, winning the third Shenandoah District Mini-Tournament on Monday at Waynesboro Country Club. In so doing, Wilson clinched the regular season championship for the district, heading into Region 3C play on October 7, at Ironwood Golf Club.
Leading the way for the Green Hornets was senior Patrick Smith who fired a one-under 70 on the par 71 course. Close behind was teammate Grayson Wright with a four-over 75. Wilson finished with a team total of 326 with Rafe Shumate shooting 87 and Madison Flint a 92.
Fort Defiance finished second overall with a team total of 356 with Ben Michael and Drew Mozingo each shooting 85.
Staunton’s Mason Wyatt shot a 76 to lead his team total of 363.
Riverheads was led by Kaelin Kwiecinski’s 86 with a team total of 371, while Stuarts Draft’s Mark Rodgers shot 90 to lead the Cougars, which shot 378 as a team.
Buffalo Gap was led by sophomore Elijah Trumbo, who shot 95 as the Bison finished with 386 as a team.
Wilson and Fort will go on to regional play in Class 3, while Staunton and Stuarts Draft will represent at Class 2 regionals and Riverheads moves on in Class 1.
