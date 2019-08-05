STAUNTON — In the first competitive match of the season, the Wilson Memorial Hornets won their Shenandoah District Mini-Tournament Monday at Ingleside.
Wilson senior Patrick Smith was the medalist for the day, firing a one-over 73.
“I didn’t play my best with two double bogeys, but I played better than my score,” Smith said.
Smith did post three birdies on the par 5 sixth hole, the par 4 ninth and the par four 14th hole.
“I was scrambling all day and I left some birdies out there,” Smith said.
Wilson won the team competition as junior Grayson Wright came in with a five-over 77, junior Madison Flint carded an 85 and senior Ryan Ingersoll shot 80 for a team total of 315.
The Hornets were second in the state last season.
Finishing second was Fort Defiance with a total of 347, led by Drew Mozingo’s 78.
Staunton was third with a 356 team total, led by junior Mason Wyatt, who shot 75.
In fourth was Riverheads, with a total of 366, with senior Kyle Horne leading the Gladiators with 86.
Riverheads has a total of 16 golfers out for varsity this season.
Stuarts Draft shot a team total of 373, with Buffalo Gap finishing at 414.
Wilson and Fort Defiance are competing at the 3A level, with Buffalo Gap, Staunton and Stuarts Draft at 2A and Riverheads at 1A this season.
“We are growing — rebuilding and competing in the new district to have fun,” said Fort Defiance coach Scott Cash.
Wilson and Riverheads play a dual match on Wednesday.