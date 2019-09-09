CHARLOTTESVILLE — Stuart Hall scored three goals in each half Monday as the Dragons routed Tandem Friends School 6-1 in middle school boys soccer.
After Tandem took a 1-0 lead, the Dragons bolted to a 3-1 halftime lead behind two goals from Rob Spurlock.
Stuart Hall didn’t let up in the second half.
Spurlock finished with a hat trick, while Colton Garris, Gabe Peter and Timothy Vencill each scored one. Major Hansen had two assists, with Jacob Goldenberg and Spurlock recording one apiece.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.