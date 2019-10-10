VERONA – The Augusta County Board of Supervisors addressed questions from a handful of county residents on Wednesday night regarding the ongoing downtown Staunton courthouse project.
In May of 2018, Augusta County supervisors voted to demolish the 65-year-old district courts building in downtown Staunton and build a new facility that would house all county courts. The current 117-year-old Augusta County courthouse would be renovated and serve as office space for the commonwealth’s attorney, court services and magistrate. The estimated cost is $70 million. The decision came a year and a half after county voters rejected a referendum to move the county courts to Verona and build a $45 million courts complex.
Last month, in a 5-2 vote, the supervisors decided to purchase a neighboring property to the Augusta County General District Court on South Augusta Street. Shaun Mooney of Mount Sidney asked the board for an update on the contract Wednesday after Marion Ward said two weeks ago she had the right of first refusal.
“We first worked with a realtor for the property owner and the attorney for the property owner,” Augusta County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald said. “We had no idea that there was any right of first refusal on the property when they were doing the contract. Upon further investigation, there is no written right of refusal on the property.”
Fitzgerald noted the current property owner, Masako Zapton, had an informal agreement with Ward regarding first right of refusal.
“In that regard, [they] had a conversation and Ms. Zapton said, ‘I’m intending on selling the property, this is what I would like for it.’ The answer was that she did not have the finances to be able to do that,” Fitzgerald continued. “The property owner felt like her obligation was taken care of. She did not inform a realtor that they even occurred because she felt that obligation had been handled.”
The $350,000 selling price, Fitzgerald said, was negotiated based on items including the removal of a stainless steel kitchen. If the board chooses to demolish the house, the Historic Staunton Foundation would have to approve. If the foundation were to vote no, the decision could be appealed to the Staunton City Council. No board members have met with city council members on the issue, Fitzgerald added.
“There appears to be other options for the courthouse,” Mooney said after his series of questions. “They may not be the preferable option for the members of this board, but I think the public deserves to hear what those other options are. There are plenty of them that involve Beverly Manor Elementary School, there are options of splitting the courts, there are options to take this cost down significantly.”
Resident Robin Hawks said she created a survey and shared those results with supervisors Wednesday night.
“89.36% stated no to this question on my survey, ‘Do you support the county spending $70 million to rent/rebuild the courthouse?’ 89.51% responded yes to the following question, ‘Do you support the county providing multiple options for renovation/rebuilding the courthouse to voters?’,” Hawks said. “When you think about this data, this is representative of our community. You need to think about what taxpayers are telling you.”
Wayne district supervisor Wendell Coleman also responded to the public comments regarding the courthouse.
“I represent over 10,000 people, and I have not had one conversation with anybody in Wayne district about the courthouse. I don’t know where they get their survey, and who they actually ended up getting this response from, but if I’ve got people in the Wayne district that have concerns about it, they’re not talking to their board member about it,” Coleman said.
“Now, the $70 million literally came up as a result of, now that our voters voted to keep it in downtown Staunton, that we’ve got to come up with a temporary court,” he continued. “If they didn’t know what they voted on, shame on them. I don’t own but so much of that because I know this board made a concerted effort. Matter of fact, we mailed things to every household in Augusta County, we had public meetings at every high school, we had tours of the courthouse. We’ve got people who chose to not take advantage of any of those things.”
In September of 2018, the board voted 6-1 to authorize a more than $5 million contract with Moseley Architects of Richmond to serve as the architect for the courthouse project. The agreement with Moseley includes renovation of the old Beverley Manor Elementary School to house temporary court facilities, the demolition of the current district courts building in Staunton, as well as the construction of a new facility that would house all county courts.
