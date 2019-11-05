Current Wayne district supervisor Wendell Coleman who was seeking his fourth term on the board was unseated by a Republican challenger after the Nov. 5 general election.
Republican Scott Seaton claimed the Wayne district seat with more than half the overall votes. Coleman, who was first elected to the board in 2004, took in more than 33% of votes. Independent candidate John Graves received more than 15% of votes, and 13 votes were cast for write-in candidates.
Seaton beat both of his opponents in all four precincts according to unofficial election results from the Virginia Department of Elections.
Supervisors results
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|North River
|Jeffrey Slaven
|2,199
|60.95%
|Stephen Morris
|1,393
|38.61%
|Write In
|16
|.44%
|South River
|Steven Morelli
|1,345
|38.43%
|Randall Wolf
|869
|24.83%
|James Kindig
|1,221
|34.89%
|Write In
|65
|1.86%
|Wayne
|Scott Seaton
|1,883
|51.04%
|John Graves
|559
|15.15%
|Wendell Coleman
|1,234
|33.45%
|Write In
|13
|0.35%
Republican Steve Morelli claimed the South River district seat after current supervisor Carolyn Bragg threw her hat in the Augusta County clerk of court race. Bragg lost to Republican Steve Landes in that race.
Morelli was challenged by independent candidates James Kindig and Randall Wolf. Kindig claimed more than 35% of votes and Wolf more than 25%. Almost 2% of votes were write ins.
Current North River district supervisor Marshall Pattie also chose not to seek re-election for his seat. Pattie sought the Republican nomination for the 25th House District and lost the nomination to Chris Runion. Runion won the seat in Tuesday’s general election.
Republican Jeffrey Slaven won the North River seat with almost 61% of overall votes. Independent candidate Stephen Morris took in more than 38% of votes, with less than 1% of all votes being write-ins.
Seaton, Morelli and Slaven will join independent G.L. “Butch” Wells, who ran unopposed for the Beverley Manor district, and fellow Republican Michael Shull who ran unopposed for the Riverheads district.
