Although it wasn’t the way Waynesboro wanted to end the season, the Little Giants showed promise for the future in a 35-24 loss to the visiting Broadway Gobblers in high school football action Friday night. The loss extends Waynesboro’s losing streak to 21. For the Gobblers, it was their first win of the season.
“We did some good things tonight and it is the first time that we have really been in a game since week one,” Giants coach Shawn Moran said. For Waynesboro, it was the end of the line for seniors Timothy Dudley, Jose Ruiz, and Damein Staton. Ruiz, in particular, went out on a high note with over 100 yards rushing for the night.
Moran praised the leadership and courage of his three seniors and his two juniors as well on what was a very young Giant squad this season. “I am proud of them and the time that they have invested in the program. They led a group of young kids without a lot of varsity football experience,” he said.
The Giants’ coach had additional praise for his entire squad. For the night Waynesboro dressed just 19 players and had a few other injured players on the sideline. “We started the season with 35 guys and these are the ones who stayed with us all season. I have a lot of respect for these kids and for their character,” he explained.
The Giants actually were the first to put points on the board during the evening. After a scoreless opening period, Waynesboro scored on a bizarre series of plays in the second quarter. The Little Giants had taken the ball down to the Broadway 14 but couldn’t punch the ball into the end zone, turning the ball over on downs to the Gobblers.
On Broadway’s first play after gaining possession, an errant snap sent the ball bouncing into the endzone resulting in a safety and two points on the board for Waynesboro with 9:13 left in the quarter.
That lead held until 2:18 left in the half when Broadway capitalized on a fake punt to work the ball down to the Waynesboro 17. Then Landen Stuhlmiller hit David Thew in the endzone for a TD. Savanah Copenhaver kicked the extra point to send the teams into the locker room with the visitors holding a 7-2 lead.
Broadway got on the board in its first play of the second half when Stuhlmiller again found Thew in the flat. He then scampered 88 yards up the left sidelines for the score. Lucas Benavides split the uprights and it was 14-2 with 11:38 left in the period.
Waynesboro quickly answered when Te’Shawn Gamble picked off a Gobbler pass and took it 65 yards into the end zone. The two-point conversion failed but Waynesboro was back in the ball game, 14-8, with 7:43 remaining.
The Gobblers took the wind out of Waynesboro’s sails on its next series when Stuhlmiller took the ball into the endzone on a 55-yard keeper. When Copenhaver’s kick was good, the visitors had opened up a 21-8 lead with 7:30 left in the third quarter.
Broadway scored twice more in the period to put the game out of reach. Stuhlmiller again found Thew on a 55-yard strike with Benavides making the kick with 5:09 left in the period. Then with 2:08 left, the Gobblers scored their final TD of the night when Stuhlmiller hit Nate Tinnell on a 43-yard pass play and Eric Dumler kicked the extra point.
The Little Giants, to their credit, did not throw in the towel. With 8:45 left in the game, they gained possession on their own 13 after a Gobbler punt. The running of Ruiz and freshman quarterback Adam Jackson got the ball down to the Broadway 11. Jackson then ran the ball into the endzone on a keeper and Ruiz ran the ball in for the two-point conversion to make it 35-16 with 5:56 left in the final period.
With 1:21 left in the game, Waynesboro took over possession of the ball on its own 20 after Broadway missed a 51-yard field goal attempt. On the first play, Jackson found Jordan Gaylor who took the ball down the left sidelines for an 80-yard score. Jackson then ran the ball in for the two points to make the final 35-24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.