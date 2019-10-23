Despite having to forfeit their scheduled Friday night game on Tuesday because a lack of players, Waynesboro’s football team was back on the practice field Wednesday in hopes of playing their final two contests of the regular season.
Little Giants’ head coach Shawn Moran said the team, comprised of only five upperclassmen, has been under the Virginia High School League 25-man recommended threshold since Week 5 of the season.
“We lost two kids within about 24 hours Tuesday for unforeseen reasons. We just don’t have enough available this week,” Moran said. “Some of it is still up in the air whether we’ll get some of these guys back. Hopefully, we’ll be able to finish the season.”
Waynesboro’s forfeit to unbeaten Spotswood, which is the top-seeded team in Region 3C, marks the team’s 19th straight loss stringing over three seasons.
Before going winless last season, the Giants had made the playoffs from 2014-17. In 2014, Waynesboro made history by becoming the first No. 16 seed to upset the region’s No. 1 seed when the Giants stunned Hidden Valley 46-15. The Giants also won their next playoff game before losing to Northside in the state quarterfinals.
The Giants did finish with losing records in 2016 and 2017 despite making the postseason. The loss in the first round of the 2017 playoffs started the program on its current losing streak.
School athletic director Derek McDaniel said Tuesday that in his 39 years of coaching he did not recall having to forfeit a game.
Shawn Knight, VHSL assistant director for athletics, said the issues in football participation is a complicated one with lots of factors.
Moran agreed.
“There’s not one clear-cut answer. I think you could probably make a list of 20 to 25 things,” Moran said. “There’s a lot of specialization now. Sports now is pretty much a year-round ordeal, and kids have to sacrifice and are put in a no-win situation where they can’t be in two or three places at once. I’ve had kids tell me, ‘Coach, my parents don’t want me to play because they’re afraid I’ll get hurt.’ I wish it was as simple as just saying it’s one or two little things here and there.”
Now 0-8 on the season and outscored 318-38, Moran said a decision will be made early next week on whether the team will play its next game against Turner Ashby, which is scheduled for Nov. 2 at James Madison University’s Bridgeforth Stadium as part of the Shenandoah Valley High School Football Classic.
