1. Clemson 1-0/1-0: Georgia Tech managed just 294 yards in its first game as a spread offense. No. 1 Clemson, on the other hand, posted 632. Travis Etienne (206 rushing yards, 3 TDs) got a head start on the Heisman race and Tee Higgins (4 receptions, 98 yards, TD) looked unstoppable. We’ll learn more about the Tigers this weekend. Next: vs No. 12 Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m., Saturday.
2. Syracuse 1-0/0-0: No. 22 Syracuse’s defense made a good Liberty offense looked very pedestrian in Hugh Freeze’s debut as the Flames’ head coach. Liberty’s leading rusher had 29 yards, and the Orange intercepted Flames quarterback Stephen Calvert twice and sacked him eight times. Next: at Maryland, noon, Saturday.
3. Virginia 1-0/1-0: The Cavaliers just missed the AP Top 25 cut after earning 73 votes thanks to a dominant defensive performance against Pitt, which didn’t score a point after halftime. Virginia came up with two interceptions and four sacks, and quarterback Bryce Perkins threw a pair of touchdowns. Next: vs William & Mary, 8 p.m., Friday.
4. Boston College 1-0/1-0: Anthony Brown threw a pair of touchdowns and ran for another and the Eagles got 81 yards and a touchdown out of star running back AJ Dillon against Virginia Tech. The defense held the Hokies’ running game in check and produced three interceptions but also gave up a lot of yards through the air. Next: vs Richmond, 3:30 p.m., Saturday.
5. N.C. State 1-0/0-0: Redshirt sophomore quarterback Matthew McKay went 25-of-37 for 308 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more scores as the Wolfpack rolled past East Carolina in the opener. The offense posted 505 yards while the Pirates managed just 296. Expect a similar outcome this weekend. Next: vs Western Carolina, 12:30 p.m., Saturday.
6. North Carolina 1-0/0-0: In his first collegiate start, true freshman Sam Howell went 15-of-24 for 245 yards and two touchdowns and the Tar Heels’ three-headed monster at running back produced 232 yards in a 24-20 win over South Carolina. UNC has a chance to really shake up the Coastal Division this weekend against Miami, which still has questions to answer at quarterback. Next: vs Miami, 8 p.m., Saturday.
7. Miami 0-1/0-0: The truth is Miami was a veteran quarterback away from beating Florida in the opener. In his first career start, Jarren Williams didn’t get much help from his offensive line or the running game and the pressure got to him in the game’s biggest moments. That being said, Miami’s defense held Florida to 50 rushing yards and came away with two interceptions. Next: at North Carolina, 8 p.m., Saturday.
8. Pittsburgh 0-1/0-1: Quarterback Kenny Pickett had to run for his life in the opener against Virginia. He was sacked four times and intercepted twice, and Pitt managed just 78 rushing yards. Defensively, the Panthers were stout against the run, but their secondary struggled to run with the Cavaliers’ receivers. Next: vs Ohio, 11 a.m., Saturday.
9. Virginia Tech 0-1/0-1: Quarterback Ryan Willis threw for 344 yards and four touchdowns, but he was intercepted three times and didn’t get much help from the running game. The Hokies' defense looked lost in the game’s biggest moments. Virginia Tech will be under pressure this weekend to prove last season’s upset in Norfolk was a fluke. Next: vs Old Dominion, noon, Saturday.
10. Duke 0-1/0-0: Quentin Harris’ debut as the full-time starting quarterback wasn’t an easy one. Duke opened the season against what is probably the nation’s best defense at Alabama, and the Blue Devils managed just 204 yards of offense. This weekend should look significantly different. Next: vs North Carolina A&T, 6 p.m., Saturday
11. Florida State 0-1/0-0: Florida State thought it had its season opener all sewn up until a late push by Boise State left head coach Willie Taggart’s seat getting hotter by the day. The good news is QB James Blackman (30-51, 407 yards), RB Cam Akers (116 rushing yards, TD) and WR Tamorrion Terry (4 catches, 99 yards, TD) all looked impressive. The bad news is even though it came up with six sacks, the defense couldn’t stop Boise State. Next: vs UL Monroe, 5 p.m., Saturday.
12. Louisville 0-1/0-0: The Cardinals were the surprise of opening weekend. The defense gave Notre Dame all it could handle for a half and Jawon Pass looked like a totally different quarterback in new head coach Scott Satterfield’s offense until fumbles began to mount late. Louisville may have found its starting running back in redshirt freshman Javian Hawkins (122 yards), and the Cardinals got 69 yards out of backup Hassan Hall. Next: vs Eastern Kentucky, 7 p.m., Saturday.
13. Wake Forest 1-0/0-0: Led by quarterback Jamie Newman (34-47, 401, 3 TDs) and running back Cade Carney (105 yards), Wake Forest’s offense was clicking in the opener. The reason the Demon Deacons had to hang on for a 38-35 win was their defense couldn’t stop Utah State, which posted 416 yards through the air and 596 yards of total offense. Next: at Rice, 8 p.m., Friday.
14. Georgia Tech 0-1/0-1: The Yellow Jackets played three quarterbacks in the opener against Clemson and seven different players carried the ball. The result was 294 yards of offense and 14 points. This is going to be a long season for Tech’s offense, which is transitioning from its traditional triple option attack to new head coach Geoff Collins’ spread. Next: vs South Florida, 2 p.m., Saturday
