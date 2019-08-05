Governor Ralph Northam declared August "Smoke Bear Awareness Month"during an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of Smokey Bear, a character that advocates for fire safety and conservation efforts for state parks, at the James Garner Building at the Virginia Department of Forestry on Monday. Northam issued a proclamation designating this month as Smokey Bear Awareness Month to honor the longest running public information campaign in the country.
Northam declares August "Smokey Bear Awareness Month"
