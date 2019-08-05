20190806_cdp_news_smokey237.JPG

ZACK WAJSGRAS/THE DAILY PROGRESS Smokey Bear greets young children during an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of Smokey Bear, a character that advocates for fire safety and conservation efforts for state parks, at the James Garner Building at the Virginia Department of Forestry on Monday. Northam issued a proclamation designating this month as Smokey Bear Awareness Month to honor the longest running public information campaign in the country.

 Ryan M. Kelly

Governor Ralph Northam declared August "Smoke Bear Awareness Month"during an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of Smokey Bear, a character that advocates for fire safety and conservation efforts for state parks, at the James Garner Building at the Virginia Department of Forestry on Monday. Northam issued a proclamation designating this month as Smokey Bear Awareness Month to honor the longest running public information campaign in the country.

Tags

Load comments