Florida State went on a late run Monday night to trounce Louisville and improve to a perfect 15-0 at home this season. The Seminoles hold a narrow lead in the ACC standings, and they’re a legit Final Four contender.
While you wouldn’t know it by looking at him, Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton is 71 years old. He’s one of a few elite ACC coaches who have been alive for seven decades but don’t seem to be slowing down.
Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim leads the way at 75 years old, although he seems like he might be the closest to retirement. Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski isn’t far behind, checking in at 73 years old, but appearing like he has plenty of years left to give. Hamilton is 71, and Miami’s Jim Larranaga is 70.
Roy Williams at North Carolina isn’t far behind, as he’ll turn 70 in August.
“As long as my health is good, I’ll keep coaching, and that’s what I’ve said for the past three or four years,” Williams said on Monday’s ACC teleconference. “I’ve been here long enough that I used to be younger than the parents, then I became older than the parents and now I’m older than the grandparents.”
While UNC finds itself in a down year, the top two teams in the league standings — Duke and Florida State — are led by coaches over 70 years old. Understandably, you have to be a good coach to last that long in the profession, but the passion and energy of the experienced coaches is impressive.
David Teel, currently with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, asked Larranaga — and a few other coaches — whether or not recruits asked about the coaches about potential retirements because of their age.
Teel also asked Larranaga if he still has the same energy he did years ago.
Larranaga’s response was gold.
“If you look at the locker room scene after our Virginia Tech triple-overtime win, I don’t think anyone would say ‘He looks like he’s tired and ready to retire,” Larranaga said.
Teel laughed and thanked Larranaga for his response.
“Did you see my dance moves?” Larranaga added.
Teel hadn’t.
“Well go online,” Larranaga insisted. “The players showered me with water and we played some music.”
Let’s hope we all age as well as ACC coaches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.