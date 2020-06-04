On May 14, the day before non-essential businesses across most of Virginia were allowed to reopen, Annie Gould was outside her Main Street art gallery cleaning the front window. A tourist approached and demanded to know where she could get her grandchildren’s hair cut “in this town.”
The Gordonsville shopkeeper answered the question while noticing that neither the woman nor the children were wearing masks.
The brief exchange was enough to change her mind about reopening the Annie Gould Gallery the next day. Instead, she decided she would continue selling paintings, pottery and various other items in her store by appointment only.
“I was going to try,” Gould said of opening to the public, but only if she felt safe from catching the new coronavirus in her own store. “I would hope that there would be a little bit of consideration for others.”
Such is the mental calculus of shopkeepers during the pandemic. Even though Gov. Ralph Northam has eased restrictions, it’s up to business owners to decide when and how they’ll reopen.
Wearing a mask inside her shop last week, Gould said she’s been happy with the appointment-only approach.
“It’s working out beautifully. People want to be safe. They want to know we’re not open to everybody and their uncle,” she said.
Through direct mail and social media, she has stayed in contact with customers craving things both utilitarian and pretty to help them through a difficult time of isolation.
Among the items she’s sold are mixing bowls, bottle openers and three paintings by artists whose works she carries in her gallery.
One customer told Gould she was buying a painting as a special treat for herself because she hadn’t had her hair done in several months.
Elsewhere on Main Street in Gordonsville, the owners of Posh had an “Open” sign in front of their clothing store. Inside, sisters Victoria O’Leary and Janice Wood had their store to themselves.
“The public has to be willing to come to us. It’s a new learning curve for all of us,” O’Leary said, adding that it’s not just retail businesses getting back to work.
“Our vendors are just opening up as well, all over the country,” she said. “Everybody is very happy to be going back to some semblance of what we had before.”
The sisters noted with rueful smiles that they had outgrown their old location on Main Street and moved to larger quarters on February 1. After sprucing up the new place, they opened to the public on March 1. Business was strong until the pandemic forced them to close. Still, they have made do with longtime customers.
“We have a few select people we’ve let in [the shop] because we know their habits,” Wood said.
O’Leary said people might wonder, what’s the point of buying a new dress in the middle of a pandemic? But for some, she continued, the pleasure of buying a beautiful outfit has an intrinsic value.
As Wood put it, shopping “is a social outlet for all of us. We are creatures that enjoy human contact”—and want to look good, even if we’re just hanging out at home.
Not far away, Laurie Holladay was happy to step outside The Laurie Holladay Shop and discuss her transition to appointment-only business.
Like her colleagues up and down Main Street, she is aware that many customers are reluctant to come inside businesses where space is tight.
“A lot of people don’t want to come in. They still want to do curbside. A lot of what we do will be driven by what they’re comfortable with,” Holladay said.
She and her husband, Jim, haven’t decided when they’ll reopen to the public: “We’re waiting and being very cautious. We need more time to consider how we’ll move forward.”
In the meantime, her customers have been ordering books, tablecloths, napkins, glassware, hand-painted bowls, lampshades and various gifts for babies and newlyweds. She said her husband’s lamp repair business has stayed steady throughout the public health crisis.
When interacting with customers, the Holladays have been wearing masks “pretty much from the beginning” of the pandemic.
With a note of determination in her voice, she said, “I always love a challenge. We’re moving with the circumstances.”
Not far away, Beate Casati stood on the sidewalk awaiting a customer who had an appointment to discuss a framing project. After restrictions were eased, the owner of Cavallo Gallery & Custom Framing reopened her shop to the public but for limited hours.
She said she is allowing only three customers inside at a time and has masks available as well as sanitizing stations.
“Some people don’t care, and some people really do care” about the safety precautions, she said, adding that in her experience, people in Gordonsville are considerate of others.
Casati has been focusing on business by appointment, which she said is actually a better experience for her and the customer: “You really need to have that one-on-one time” to select the right type of custom frame.
Like several of her fellow business owners on Main Street, Casati offers curbside and back patio pickup. She also delivers items to her customers.
“We’ve had to be a little bit inventive to make it convenient for everybody,” she said.
Despite the pandemic, she has stayed busy with orders.
“People have been super-supportive of my business.
There was a time when I wasn’t able to get any supplies, but that has changed,” she said.
There is as yet no clear way forward for retail stores, Casati remarked. “I think business is going to change. It’s not going to be the same anymore. People are going to have to adjust.”
A few blocks away, on the other side of Main Street, Raindrops in Virginia recently reopened its showroom to the public on May 16 after a two-month closure.
“We decided for safety’s sake we’d shut down,” co-owner Kathryn Krehbiel said.
Now that the shop has reopened, she and her husband, Adam, are seeing some foot traffic.
“It’s going well,” Krehbiel said, noting that customers have abided by a sign out front requesting that they wear masks inside the shop.
While Raindrops in Virginia was closed to the public, the Krehbiels continued creating unique works of art and sought out more inventory so they would be ready for customers when they reopened.
Adam’s work repairing jewelry and other items continued during the closure. Kathryn Krehbiel said they had one unusual situation. A woman contacted them to say the diamond had fallen out of her ring and she couldn’t remove it due to arthritis in her hands.
The Krehbiels instructed her to drive to their shop. Adam performed a “curbside removal” of the ring, his wife said. “You wouldn’t think jewelry would be an emergency thing, but things like that come up.”
