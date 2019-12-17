The first NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) rankings came out Monday, and Virginia came in at No. 39. While the initial number might upset some Virginia fans, it’s not worth reading too much into this metric yet.
Coming into the season, it was clear that Virginia’s nonconference schedule was weak. The Cavaliers have played seven nonconference games this year, and their two ACC wins (at Syracuse and vs. North Carolina) look worse than they initially appeared as each of those two programs sputter. Even a nonconference win against Vermont is starting to look worse, with the Catamounts dropping a few games.
As the ACC season progresses, and Virginia faces more challenging competition, rankings like NET that place an emphasis on strength of schedule and the quality of victories will start to view UVa more favorably.
It’s fun to look at different metrics like NET throughout the season, but it’s important to remember that it’s only December. The college basketball landscape, and the NET rankings, will look much different come March.
