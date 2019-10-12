Muriel Marie Ackerman, 91, of Gordonsville, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019, in Charlottesville. Born November 27, 1927 in Patterson, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Thomas Grish Coulter and Josephine Marie Wolek Coulter. She was the wife of the late, Marvin Vincent Ackerman. Mrs. Ackeman was a member of St. Isidore The Farmer Catholic Church. She is survived by her daughter, Donna M Ackerman, DVM; her son, Dr. Robert S. Ackerman and wife, Dr. Luba Racanska Ackerman; two grandchildren, Emily Ackerman, Jennifer Ackerman; and a nephew, Scott Johnson. A Mass will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Orange with interment to follow in Maplewood Cemetery in Gordonsville. Father David Martin the founding pastor of St. Isidore who is now the pastor of St. Lukes Catholic Church in McLean will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to Orange County Habitat for Humanity. Preddy Funeral Home of Gordonsville is handling arrangements.
