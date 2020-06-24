November 23, 1924 - June 16, 2020 Mother Ella Mae (Thomas) Adams, 95, went peacefully to sleep on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Bonview Rehabilitation Healthcare in Richmond, Va. Mother was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Elder Herbert S. Adams Sr., and by her parents, Gordon Thomas and mother, Willie Peterson Thomas. Mother Adams was born on November 23, 1924, in Moultrie, Georgia, where she grew up and received her education. Mother lived and worked in Georgia, Florida, Philadelphia, and New York where she met and married her husband. Mother and her husband moved to Virginia and settled in their home in Bremo Bluff, Va. The spirit of God led Mother to join the House of God in Cobham, Va., where she served as a Missionary and faithful member. Mother Adams leaves to cherish her memory a host of family and friends and a legacy of love and compassion to everyone that has been touched by her life. Gravesside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the House of God Church Cemetery with Apostle James Ragland officiating. Viewing will will be from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at D. D. Watson, Fork Union. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.ddwatsonforkunion.com. D. D. Watson Mortician, Inc. - Fork Union 4002 James Madison Highway Fork Union, Virginia 23055

To plant a tree in memory of Ella Adams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries