November 23, 1924 - June 16, 2020 Mother Ella Mae (Thomas) Adams, 95, went peacefully to sleep on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Bonview Rehabilitation Healthcare in Richmond, Va. Mother was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Elder Herbert S. Adams Sr., and by her parents, Gordon Thomas and mother, Willie Peterson Thomas. Mother Adams was born on November 23, 1924, in Moultrie, Georgia, where she grew up and received her education. Mother lived and worked in Georgia, Florida, Philadelphia, and New York where she met and married her husband. Mother and her husband moved to Virginia and settled in their home in Bremo Bluff, Va. The spirit of God led Mother to join the House of God in Cobham, Va., where she served as a Missionary and faithful member. Mother Adams leaves to cherish her memory a host of family and friends and a legacy of love and compassion to everyone that has been touched by her life. Gravesside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the House of God Church Cemetery with Apostle James Ragland officiating. Viewing will will be from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at D. D. Watson, Fork Union. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.ddwatsonforkunion.com. D. D. Watson Mortician, Inc. - Fork Union 4002 James Madison Highway Fork Union, Virginia 23055
Breaking
Most Popular
-
'He is irreplaceable': Caroll Bickers, a longtime Central Virginia coach and administrator, dies at 68
-
Bickers, Carroll Wade
-
Northam releases list of long-term care homes with COVID-19 outbreaks
-
Ruckersville man to spend 15 years in prison in child porn case
-
15 new COVID-19 cases reported in TJHD; statewide case numbers still rising
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.