James Frederick "Ace" Adams IV, age 91, died peacefully in his home in Charlottesville, Va., on Sunday, November 10, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born on April 10, 1928, in Baltimore, Md., Jim was the son of Helen Monmonier Rianhard and James F. Adams, III. Ace began his lifetime career in lacrosse at the St. Paul's School in Baltimore and went on to play for four undefeated seasons at Johns Hopkins University. He began his coaching career at St. Paul's and continued with the Mount Washington Lacrosse Club (1951-1957), with Army at West Point (1958-1969), University of Pennsylvania (1970-1977), and University of Virginia (1978-1992). Jim is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty Jane Sparks Adams; his five daughters and their husbands, Linda and Luke Martin, Sally and Jim Saxton, Beth and Ray McGrath, Mary Jo and Monty Hill, and Meg and Ivan Torres; 18 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. The family held a private burial service on Friday, November 15, 2019, at the University of Virginia Cemetery and Columbarium. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Contributions can be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, www.hopva.org, the Virginia Athletics Foundation, P.O. Box 400833, Charlottesville, VA 22904, www.virginiaathleticsfoundation.com, or St. Paul's School, P.O. Box 8100, Brooklandville, MD 21022, stpaulsschool.org. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
