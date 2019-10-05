Lee Emily Adams (Vayna), 78, lost her fight against Alzheimer's disease on October 1, 2019, in Zionsville, Indiana. Lee exemplified a kind and loving spirit. She enjoyed taking walks, reading, gardening, fashion, theater, art, and design. She traveled often, and especially loved visiting the beach. Lee had a heart for helping others, creating a cozy and loving home, and having a good laugh. No matter where she lived, her love for her family and helping others was evident, and she could make both friends and those she just met feel welcomed and loved. Lee was born on November 8, 1940, in Villefranche-sur-Mer, France, to Ludwika (Kulkiewicz) and Ladislas Vayna. The family settled in Levittown, N.Y., after fleeing the turmoil of World War II. She graduated from SUNY-Oneonta, and taught elementary school before earning her Master's Degree in Education from the University of Virginia. Her dedicated professional and volunteer work as a teacher and counselor included: teaching biofeedback and relaxation to chronic pain patients; leading a breast cancer survivor support group; helping women re-enter the workforce; serving as a hospice counselor; and opening her own private counseling practice. Lee is survived by her daughters, Morgan Ford (Anson and Charlotte) and Molly Godby (Jacob and Reese and son-in-law Jason); her brothers, Steve Vayna (Linda) and Tom Vayna (Brenda and nephew Brandon); her former spouse, Roger Adams, and by innumerable friends throughout the country. In memory of Lee, donations can be made online or by mail to Alzheimer's Association Greater Indiana Chapter, 50 E 91st St, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240. For more information about Lee's remarkable life and the family's journey with Alzheimer's, visit www.abundantlyawesome.blospot.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.