Betty Christine "Chris" Morris Adcock, 77, of Charlottesville, Va., died on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at her home with her children close by. Born March 25, 1942 in Boonesville, Va., she was the daughter of Amos and Bertha Morris. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold E. Adcock; her sisters, Ruth Ellen Morris, Lucille M. Hall; and her brothers, Earl Morris, Elwood Morris, and Fred Morris. Betty "Chris," as her customers knew her, worked in the insurance field for over 45 years and considered her customers her friends. She started her career at Lewis Insurance Agency where she remained a mainstay there for 30 years before going to work for George Norcross at Nationwide Insurance. She worked for Nationwide Insurance for 25 years until she was diagnosed with cancer. Betty is survived by her children, Twila A. Camden (FA) of Belle Haven, Va., and Jeffrey S. Adcock (Heidi) of Columbus, Ohio; grandchild, Fred A Camden III of Washington, D.C.; sister, Charlotte M. Hodges of Ruckersville, Va.; brothers, Amos Morris (Millie) of Charlottesville, Va., Floyd Morris (Millie) of Charlottesville, Va., Glenn Morris (Nancy) of Culpeper, Va.; sister-in-law, Brenda A. Gentry (Maxie) of Troy, Va. and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Hill and Wood Funeral Home with Chaplain Allison Jackson from Legacy Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Fluvanna Relay for Life, 1445 Rio Rd E, Ste 104, Charlottesville, VA 22901. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
