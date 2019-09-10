Sherman Lee Adcock, 75, of Scottsville, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at his brother's residence in Charlottesville, surrounded by his family. He was born on D-Day, June 6, 1944, in Charlottesville, a son of the late Waverly Lewis and Mamie Elizabeth (Wilson) Adcock. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Guyanna (Webb) Adcock. Sherman retired as a Medical Transport Driver for the University of Virginia Health System. He was a member of Wesley's Chapel United Methodist Church in Scottsville. He enjoyed horseback riding, hunting and fishing, and eating seafood at Captain George's Seafood Restaurant. Survivors include two children, Waverly Adcock of Staunton and Guyanna Vanderlick (Pat) of Scottsville; two brothers, Robert Adcock (Dinah) of White Hall and William Adcock (Helen) of Crozet; a sister, Barbara Vanderbeer (Ronnie) of White Hall; a granddaughter, Cassandra; and a number of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends. The family wishes to give a special thanks to Dr. Brett Castrodale and staff of UVA Lake Monticello Primary Care; the staff and nurses of Hospice of the Piedmont; and a number of close family and friends who all offered their exceptional and loving care for Sherman during his last days. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home. Interment will be private. There will also be a Celebration of Sherman's life at a later date. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Wednesday evening, September 11, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hospice of the Piedmont: 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.