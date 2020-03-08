Lynn Bowen Adelman was born in Nicholasville, Ky., on July 19, 1954, and passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in Florida. She was preceded in death by her father, Milford E. Bowen and her mother, Betty May Bowen. She is survived in life by her loving and devoted husband, Cliff Adelman; her son, Jeremy Donnelly, and two daughters, Charity Donnelly and Patsy Donnelly. Since marrying Cliff in October 1997, she enjoyed his three children, Jessi Godoy, Emily Hunsberger and David Adelman and their families. Because of the blended family, Lynn is survived by 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, who she loved very much. Lynn is survived by two sisters, Nancy Burton along with her husband, Earl, and Ruth Guarini, and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. She was a bank officer and manager in Charlottesville, Va. for many years and later in Ohio spent more time working with flowers in her perennial garden and reading historical non-fiction. She loved Christian gospel music and sang with Cliff who plays acoustic guitar and writes songs to sing praise to and for the Lord. Lynn lived her life with love and generosity and cared deeply that everyone, especially the next generations should have an opportunity to know the Christ she had grown up knowing and trusting. She touched many lives and will be missed by family and friends. Her wish was not to have a public memorial service. Her family will privately celebrate her life at a time to be determined.
