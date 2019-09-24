Richard M. Ader passed away peacefully at his home in Charlottesville on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at the age of 91. Mr. Ader is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 51 years, Tessa Gowen Ader, who was born in England and later became a highly regarded enamelist and jewelry designer in New York and Key Biscayne, Florida. Born in Paris, France on August 15, 1928, to American parents, Edward J. and Goldie Skolnik Ader, he grew up in California, Texas and New York City. He obtained both undergraduate and law degrees from New York University and practiced with the Manhattan firm of Greenbaum, Wolff & Ernst, known for its representation of authors and artists. His loyal clients included writers such as Eudora Welty and Peter Matthiessen. Among Richard's clients was the renowned artist Joseph Cornell. After Mr. Cornell's death in 1972, Richard became the Executor of his estate and first co-trustee of the charitable trust created under the will: The Joseph and Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation. Through his diligent and astute handling of the estate and Foundation assetswhich originally contained hundreds of Cornell artworksthe Foundation grew in size. In addition to donating Cornell pieces to many museums across the country, it has contributed millions of dollars over the years to worthwhile nonprofit organizations, focusing on the arts and education. Joseph Erdman is the current and continuing trustee. Mr. Ader was an honorary member of the Advisory Board of the Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia and a longtime member of both the Monticello and Montpelier Cabinets. He was also a member of Farmington Country Club. His loved ones would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Steven Tatar and the staff that has lovingly cared for Richard over the past several years, especially the devoted Ruth Sharif. A reception in memory of Richard will be held from 5 until 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, September, 26, 2019, at the Farmington Country Club. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Charlottesville Symphony Society, P.O. Box 4206, Charlottesville, VA 22905, the Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, or to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.