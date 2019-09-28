Mark Wayne Agee Sr. Mark Wayne Agee went to be with the Lord on September 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, James C. Agee; mother, Lucille Agee; and his wife, Donna Scott. Mark is survived by his sister, Genny Jones; his brother, Clay Agee; a special niece, Sheila White; his children, Mark Agee Jr. and his wife, Lisa, Jason and his wife, Amanda, his daughter, Renee' Herndon and her husband, Patrick, Marshall Stickel and his fiancée, Jamie, and Tyler Glover and her husband, Dusty; grandchildren, his most pride and joys, Peyton, Jacob, Landon, Tristan, William, TJ, Tecoa, Jameson and Hendrix; a special friend, Mike Pascall and family, and many other friends. The family will receive friends at VFW Post 1827 on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m.
