Alfred Albert, age 93, died on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. He was a Navy Seaman First Class and a World War II Veteran (Pacific Theater, USS Change AM159). Alfred was a dedicated husband to Geneva for 63 loving years, and a proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather. A lifelong trumpet player, he was a lover of The Big Band Era, especially Harry James. Loved his wife's cooking and had great joy eating a good meal with family. Dutiful Catholic, undeniable work ethic, unwavering sense of humor in nearly any moment, and self-made man who embodied the lyric, "I did it my way". A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Church of the Incarnation in Charlottesville. Burial with military honors will follow at 2 p.m. at Culpeper National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Charlottesville Catholic School, 1205 Pen Park Rd., Charlottesville, VA 22901. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Service information
10:00AM
1465 Incarnation Drive
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.