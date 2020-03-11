Russell Markland Alberts, 77, of Portsmouth, Virginia, departed from this life on March 3, 2020, with his beloved wife, Nancy, at his side. Russell was born in Norfolk, Virginia, on November 16, 1945, to Col. Howard and Aline Downing Markland Alberts. Russell moved frequently with his family, following his father's military postings and found a home away from home at Fishburne Military School in Waynesboro, Virginia graduating with the class of 1961. Russell served his country by enlisting in the U.S. National Guard then transferring to the U.S. Army, with the rank of E-6, Sergeant. During his service, Russell qualified as Ranger, Pathfinder, and H.A.L.O. He then was accepted to the esteemed Army Green Berets and was attached to the 6th Special Forces Group. After serving (17 SOG missions) in Vietnam, he was a member of the elite U.S. Army Parachute Team the Golden Knights, on both the Demonstration and Competition Teams. He logged over 2600 jumps throughout his military career. Russell additionally was a Master Jumpmaster, a weapons expert and a Medic. After being discharged, he continued to serve his country with government agencies through special operations. Russell married his wife, Nancy, on October 5, 1968. They made their life together primarily in Louisa County, Va. and Portsmouth, Va. One of Russell's gifts was the ability to communicate with any one person. This gift and his good nature towards others led him into a career in national and international sales of power generation engines and equipment. Russell was always sincere with his customers and listened to what they had to say. As a result, he established many lasting relationships with people that became life-long friends. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Henson-Alberts; daughter, Laura Alberts Ferguson and her husband, Darin; son, Mark Alberts and his wife, Susan; grandchildren, Victor, Heather, Courtney and her husband, Stuart, Sean, Rachel, Kyle, Cole, and Savannah; great-granddaughter, Victoria; brothers, William Alberts and his wife, Linda, and Robert Alberts and his wife, Marlene; brother-in-law, Terry Henson and his wife, Teresa; sisters-in-law, Linda Alberts and her husband, Bill, Carol Weaver and her husband, Bill, and Marcia Swasey and her husband, John; the sisters of his heart, Betty Holford, Katrine Crow, Susie Kincannon, Joan Downing Kerr and Irma Jean Woodruff; brothers of his heart, Chuck Downing Kincannon, Jim Gladhill, Col. Harvey Barnum, Miller Williams, William Tolbert, Donald Storck, Armie Anderson, Donald Nitch, and David Parker, as well as dearly loved nieces and nephews, cousins and many close and dear friends. Russell was predeceased by his parents, Col. Howard and Aline Alberts; his grandparents, Joseph and Jane Kirkpatrick Alberts and Col. Clyde Harvey and Irma Downing Webster; his uncle, Robert Frank and Elizabeth Batts Markland; and his cousin, William "Bill" Kincannon. A Celebration of Life for Russell will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Belle Monte farm, Russell's family home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fishburne Military School at www.fishburne.org to benefit scholarships, or to the Segs4Vets at www.segs4vets.ngo that benefits veterans and active duty members of the U.S. military who sustained severe injuries or illnesses.
