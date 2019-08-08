Sally Barr Alexander, 73, of Monticello, Ill., passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at her residence. She was born on March 3, 1946, in Charlottesville, Va., the daughter of James Madison III and Sarah Elizabeth Thomas Barr. She married Arlie Allen Alexander on August 13, 1972, in Rocky Mount, N.C. Sally is survived by a son, Craig (Leslie) Alexander of Monticello; a daughter, Lindsay (Chase) Coleman of Monticello; three grandchildren, Ella, Lane, and Carolina; two sisters, Betty McClure of Charlottesville, Va., and Mary Alice Colo of Rocky Mount, N.C.; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and niece, Jamie McClure Wells. Sally graduated from White Station High School in Memphis, Tenn., and attended Memphis State. She was a homemaker and enjoyed her time in the Junior Welfare League of Decatur and her Tuesday Bowling League. She also loved to write and was an early member of the Richland Community College Creative Writing group. Sally was extremely proud of her successful family and wonderful friends. Her greatest love was her husband, Arlie. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m., Friday, August 9, 2019, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Monticello Township Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association, The American Cancer Society, or an organization of the donor's choice in memory of Sally. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.