Gerald Allen, 65, a native of Charlottesville, Virginia, departed the life on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at the UVA Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Zion Union Baptist Church, 1015 Preston Avenue. J.F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.

Tags

Load entries