Irene "Fritz" Tinder Altman Irene "Fritz" Tinder Altman, 94, of Orange, died on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Autumn Care Nursing Home in Madison, Va. surrounded by her family. She was born in Orange, County, on September 20, 1925, the daughter of the late George E and Hettie C Tinder. Mrs. Altman was also preceded in death by her husband, Louis L. Altman; brother, George K. Tinder; and sister, Elizabeth T Burton. She was a member of the Orange Baptist Church and retired from the Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles. She is survived by two daughters, Donna Jeanne Huff and her husband, Richard Huff, of Aroda, Brenda L. Altman of Culpeper; one son, David L. Altman of Culpeper; two grandchildren, Lindsay L. Huff and Christopher L. Huff and wife, Amy; three great-grandchildren, Ethan Harris, Madison Harris and Irisa Huff; and two nieces, Jane P. Burton of Orange and Lynda B. Shifflett of Greene. The family will receive friends at Preddy Funeral Home in Orange on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 6 until 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Graham Cemetery on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to your favorite charity or the bereavement fund at the Orange Baptist Church. Preddy Funeral Home in Orange is in charge of all arrangements.
