Jeanette M. Altman, age 78, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. She was a resident of the Dogwood Village Nursing Home for 10 years and of Orange for 38 years. She was married to the late John C. Altman. They owned and operated Altman Furniture which later they turned into a very popular gift shop, Altman Gifts. Jean was also very active in the Orange Development Association, receiving their citizens award one year for her contributions. She designed the beautiful angel banners which flew during the holidays from the poles all around the streets of downtown Orange for many years and also began the initiative to have planters and gardens growing near businesses. Her flower pots in front of the store were a sight to see! She loved living in Orange and believed in contributing to the community. Jeanette is survived by her sister, Judith A Golden; her niece, Jennifer Lynne Sarafin; a great nephew, Liam Von Sarafin; and great niece, Haven Rayne Sarafin. The family wishes to thank all of the staff at Dogwood Nursing Home for the wonderful care and attention Jean received over the ten years she lived there. They are to be commended for their service to her and all the residents and for the exceptional communication with the family. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.
