Charles Ernest Amos, 91, of Scottsville Va., died on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. He was the widower of Cora Snoddy Amos. He is survived by nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at 3 p.m. in Centenary United Methodist Church Cemetery.

