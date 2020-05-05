Diane Elizabeth Anderson July 6, 1957 - Monday, April 27, 2020 Diane Elizabeth Anderson departed from this life to death on Monday, April 27, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Baltimore, Md., on July 6, 1957, to the late Charles and Fannie Byrd Chesley. She was a member of Pilgrim Baptist Church and later joined Living Water Christian Center. She graduated from Charlottesville High School in 1975. She was employed by The Omni Hotel for many years. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Anderson; a sister, Deborah Chesely; as well as her grandparents. Her loving memories will be cherished by her two sons, Keith Chesley, Jonathan Barnes and a special son, Nathaniel Gardner; four grandsons, Jabari, Malik, Josiah and Jadien, all of Charlottesville, Virginia; two brothers, Charles "Leon" (Deborah) of Ruckersville, Virginia, and Rodney "Ronnie" of Utah; six aunts and uncles, Annie Rose Dickens of Philadelphia, Pa., Virginia Davis (Donald) of Cambria Height, N.Y., Agnes "Aunt Ray" Coletraine of Charlottesville, Va., Shirley Wells of Berkley, Missouri, Barbara, Shirley, and Gregory, all of Baltimore, Md.; and other extended family and friends near and far. A special thanks to her devoted caregivers Lena and Shanice, as well as the staff of the University of Virginia Medical Center. She will lie in repose from 12 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com. J F Bell Funeral Home 108 6th St. N.W.

