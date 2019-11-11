Frances L. Anderson went home to glory on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Colbert - Wiley Funeral Home, Bremo Bluff, Va. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, November 15, 2019, 1 p.m. at the West Bottom Baptist Church Bremo Bluff, Va.
