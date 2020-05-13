January 5, 1938 - Sunday, May 10, 2020 Irmgard Gertrude Anderson, 82, of Charlottesville, passed away peacefully on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10, 2020 at her residence. Interment services with Catholic Rites will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be sent to her family at www.hillandwood.com.

