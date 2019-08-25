1973 - 2019 James Christopher Anderson, 45, born on December 26, 1973, departed this life suddenly on August 20, 2019, at his home in Charlottesville, Va. A viewing will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. with service following on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 4 p.m. Both will be held at J.F. Bell Funeral Home, 108 Sixth Street N.W., Charlottesville, Va.

Tags

Load entries