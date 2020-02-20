November 23, 1935 - Friday, February 14, 2020 Margaret Rushin Anderson, 84, of Ivy, Va., passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center, after a brief illness. She was born on February 23, 1935, in Cairo, Ga., to the late Hugh Raymond and Florence Thomasson Rushin. Margaret was preceded in death by the love of her life, James B. Anderson, in 2009. The love they had was the sustaining force in her life. Margaret had a long career in banking at First & Merchants in Richmond Va. She and Jim moved to their mountain cabin in Ivy in 1973. Upon moving to the Charlottesville area, Margaret became director of the local branch of Recording for the Blind and Dyslexic until her retirement in 1995. Her time there was greatly enriched by many wonderful coworkers and volunteers. Margaret loved the beach, her mountain cabin, reading, and spending time with family and friends. She was a member of Crozet Baptist Church. Margaret is survived by her devoted children, Catherine Jacobs Burns and her husband, Steve, and John Calvin Jacobs Jr. and his wife, Sharon; her stepsons, Miles, James and Thomas Anderson, and their wives, Lisa, Sue, and Cindy, respectively. She is also survived by her dear grandchildren, Guy Cameron and James Cullen Burns, Cara Peer (Vincent), Kelsie Anderson and Jesse Anderson; a great-grandson, Nate Peer; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Hill and Wood Funeral Home on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at 3 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Virginia Voice for Visually Handicapped, P.O. Box 15546, Richmond, VA 23227, or to the charity of the donor's choice. Friends may send their condolences to the family or sign the guest book at www.hillandwood.com.
Service information
3:00PM
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA 22902
