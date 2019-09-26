Scott Lee Anderson, age 47, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at his home. Born in Gainesville, Fla., he was one of two children born to James Everett Anderson and the late Dana Rene Anderson. Scott grew up in Fernandina Beach, Fla., and he enjoyed playing minor little league and senior league baseball. He graduated from the University of Florida and was a life-long Gators fan. Scott worked at Circuit City in Richmond and most recently at Crutchfield in Charlottesville. In addition to his father, he leaves behind his two daughters, Hannah Anderson and Shelby Anderson; his brother, Rusty Anderson and wife, Sharon, of Lawtey, Fla.: grandmother, Velma Leatrice Sweat of Gainesville, Fla.: and a village of close friends. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, in the chapel at Teague Funeral Home, 2260 Ivy Rd., Charlottesville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Scott Lee Anderson (in memo line) to UVA Cancer Center and sent to UVA Health Foundation, P.O. Box 800773, Charlottesville, VA 22908-0773 or request online donations at giving.uvahealth.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.