Travis Lee Anderson, 32, of Turk Mountain Lane, Waynesboro, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 21, 2019. He was born October 23, 1986, a son of the Jeffery Lee and Dawn Michele (Puckett) Anderson. Travis was employed as a truck driver, was an avid motorcycle rider and will be remembered as a one of a kind man. Travis was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Morris and Shirley Puckett and his paternal grandparents, Charles and Hazel Anderson. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Timothy Anderson and wife, Makenzee, of Waynesboro; aunts, Wanda Brown and husband, Jimmy, Diane Kelso and husband, Mike, Sharon Johnson, Darlene Harris; uncle, Ricky Anderson and companion, Kris, as well as a number of cousins. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes with Colt Fitzgerald officiating. Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Danny Fitzgerald, Rick Roadcap, Justin Smith, Clayton Fitzgerald, Roger Gregoire, Steve Lucian, Paul Clayton and Chase Short. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
