Friday, March 27, 2020 Frances Pleasants Angell, 93, of Scottsville, went to her heavenly home on Friday, March 27, 2020. The daughter to the late Robert B. and Annie Woody Pleasants. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, J. Franklin Angell; three brothers, Marcus R. Pleasants, M. Jackson Pleasants, and Conrad N. Pleasants; and a sister, Doris Pleasants Wood. She is survived by four nephews, Robert Pleasants and wife, Patricia, of Crozet, Jack Pleasants and wife, Gladie, of Scottsville, Wayne Pleasants and wife, Mary of Charlottesville, and Jerry Wood and family; one sister-in-law, Phyllis Rodgerson Pleasants Tessieri of Richmond, Va.; a special great-niece, Lisa Minter and her husband, Jimmy; and a special great-great-niece, Amber Minter Shifflett and her husband Jonathan. As well as her many thoughtful neighbors. Frances worked at Centel for 41 years as a telephone operator before retiring. She was a long-time member of Belmont Baptist Church. Frances enjoyed reading her books and sharing memories of her late husband Frankie. She was a wonderful aunt and will be missed by her family and those who knew her. Funeral services will be private. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

