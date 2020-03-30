Friday, March 27, 2020 Frances Pleasants Angell, 93, of Scottsville, went to her heavenly home on Friday, March 27, 2020. The daughter to the late Robert B. and Annie Woody Pleasants. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, J. Franklin Angell; three brothers, Marcus R. Pleasants, M. Jackson Pleasants, and Conrad N. Pleasants; and a sister, Doris Pleasants Wood. She is survived by four nephews, Robert Pleasants and wife, Patricia, of Crozet, Jack Pleasants and wife, Gladie, of Scottsville, Wayne Pleasants and wife, Mary of Charlottesville, and Jerry Wood and family; one sister-in-law, Phyllis Rodgerson Pleasants Tessieri of Richmond, Va.; a special great-niece, Lisa Minter and her husband, Jimmy; and a special great-great-niece, Amber Minter Shifflett and her husband Jonathan. As well as her many thoughtful neighbors. Frances worked at Centel for 41 years as a telephone operator before retiring. She was a long-time member of Belmont Baptist Church. Frances enjoyed reading her books and sharing memories of her late husband Frankie. She was a wonderful aunt and will be missed by her family and those who knew her. Funeral services will be private. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.