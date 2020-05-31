June 18, 1932 - Monday, May 11, 2020 Edgar M. Ansell, 87, of Charlottesville, Virginia, previously of Edinboro, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully as a new day was dawning on Monday, May 11, 2020. He was born at home on June 18, 1932, to Henry and Hazel (Witt) Ansell in Hopwood, Pennsylvania. During the Korean War, Ed served as an Army medic. While attending California State College of Pennsylvania in 1956, he met Kathleen (Kay) Kirk. Ed knew then that they were meant to be together. After 62 years of marriage, Ed's early insight proved to be right. Ed earned his master's degree in Counselor Education at West Virginia University. He worked as a high school counselor and school psychologist in Akron, Ohio before earning his Doctor of Education degree at State University of New York at Buffalo. Ed taught and chaired four graduate programs in the Counseling and Human Development Department at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania. Throughout his long career he positively impacted the lives of countless students, many of whom expressed their appreciation for his guidance when they reconnected with him at unexpected times. Ed was a Mason for over fifty years and a Shriner. He was an avid golfer who shot his age several times. Ed was gentle, kind, and devoted to his family. He had a counselor's heart with a remarkable ability to connect with people. Ed was preceded in death by his father, Henry Ansell; his mother, Hazel Ansell; his brother, Paul Ansell; and his sister, Marlene Ansell. Ed is survived by his wife, Kay; his son, Mark and wife, Heather Buxton; his daughter, Annette Nicolay and husband, John; his grandson, Cole Nicolay; his brother, Harrison (Ted) Ansell of Hopwood, Pa.; his sister, Lois Reed of Newton Falls, Ohio; and many dear nieces, nephews, and friends. Ed generously gave of his time and talents to Aldersgate United Methodist Church of Charlottesville. He chaired and served on numerous committees and enjoyed working on church projects with his friends. He was a trustee, an usher, and a dedicated member of the Saturday morning men's Bible study group. In a recent condolence card, a church member remembers Ed as "always smiling, always happy to see you and always willing to help. He was the Face of Aldersgate." Ed's spiritual strength was evident in the scripture found on a small card he carried in his wallet--Psalm 62:1 "My soul finds rest in God alone; my salvation comes from him." In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1500 East Rio Road, Charlottesville, VA 22901. Hill & Wood Funeral Service of Charlottesville is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com. Hill and Wood Funeral Home 201 North First Street, Charlottesville, Va.
