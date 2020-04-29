April 11, 1934 - Monday, April 27, 2020 Yvonne Spears Shelton Anthony passed away early Monday morning on April 27, 2020, at the Laurels nursing facility. She was born April 11, 1934. She will take her final rest, and be welcomed home by her parents, Richard B. Spears and Mary H. Spears; her sisters, Wilma S. Crawford, Barbara Williams; a brother, Richard B. Spears Jr.; a grandson, Djarod Robinson; and husband, William R. Anthony. She was the third of five children. She was baptized at Zion Union Baptist Church at an early age, she later joined the Ebenezer Baptist Church and became a member of the senior choir; she was a faithful member and attended church regularly until her illness. Yvonne attended Jefferson High School and later went to work for the Ed Michtom family. She worked for a short time at Comdial. She soon found out that she was great at taking care of children and became a licensed childcare provider and operated her facility for 36 years. The children and parents loved her. Yvonne was like a second mother to the kids, feeding them three hot meals and a snack daily. The mothers loved her and so did the kids, they never wanted to leave when it was time to go home. Yvonne leaves to mourn a son, Fitzpatrick Shelton; a sister, Ramonde Gardner; a loving caring granddaughter, Shaune Robinson; two great-granddaughters; a very dedicated nephew, Thomas (TJ) Crawford (Paula), and nephews, George Gardner (Dorothy) of Silver Springs, Maryland, and Randy Crawford; several nieces, Esther Mills (Mark), Elizabeth Spears, Soyna Donley-Nutt (Otis), Sharon Petrie (Herman), Pheode Ward (Fred), Ila Crawford, Natalie Crawford, and Adair Gilliam; and a host of great-nieces, and great-nephews, and many other friends and family. The family wishes to thank the special nurses' aids that provided her care at the Laurels nursing facility. She will lie in repose at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel from 12 until 7 p.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020. Burial at Oakwood Cemetery will be private. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com. J F Bell Funeral Home 108 Sixth St. N.W.

