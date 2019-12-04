Mildred "MiIlie" Lehman Armacost, of Charlottesville, Virginia, was welcomed into heaven on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She died at the University of Virginia Medical Center surrounded by members of her family. Born on November 8, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth Shelly Lehman and Henry Ginder Lehman and was predeceased by her husband, David Livingstone Armacost; sisters, Anna Grace, Mary, Eva, and Ethel; and brothers, Jake, Roy, Henry, Earl, and Robert. Millie had an RN degree from Lancaster General Hospital in Pennsylvania and practiced nursing for many years, with a specialty in home care of patients with terminal illnesses. Millie was a prayer warrior and a firm believer in God's faithfulness. She loved spending time with her family, harmonizing in song, and keeping up with friends. She had a brilliant smile and unfailingly offered words of hope. Remembering her with love are her daughters, Barbara Armacost, Donna Sauter, and Susan Enns; son-in-law, Peter Enns; grandchildren, Kaylie (Shem) Ogweno, Shyla Sauter, Erich Enns (Lois Volta), Elizabeth (Eric) Petters, and Sophie Enns; and great-grandchildren, Ruben and Sifa Ogweno, Lilah Grace and Beau Petters. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3101 Fontaine Avenue Extended in Charlottesville, on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 2 p.m., followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Charlottesville Abundant Life Ministries, P.O. Box 71, Charlottesville, VA 22902, or to World Challenge Inc., 1125 Kelly Johnson Blvd, Suite 321, Colorado Springs, CO 80920. Condolences may be sent directly to the family or to www.hillandwood.com
