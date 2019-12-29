John Everette Armstrong, 84, of Crozet, Va., passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, December 25, 2019. John was born May 15, 1935, in Nelson County, Va. to the late Charles and Hannah Armstrong. He was preceded in death by four sisters, Lucy Rittenhouse, Ella Mae Armstrong, Nellie McConchie, Katie Shifflett; and brother, Charles. John is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara; two daughters, Debby Armstrong and Sharon Wheeler (Donald); and special friend, Dale Cummings. He is also survived by brother, Roy; sister, Mary Hicks; and many nieces and nephews that he loved. The memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, December 28, 2019, at Crozet Baptist Church. Pastor's David Collyer, Tracey Pugh, and Duane Johnson will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. at the church prior to the service.
