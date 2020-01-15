Robert "Bobby" Milton Armstrong of Scottsville, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was born on April 7, 1961, son of the late William "Bill" Armstrong and Shirley Temple Armstrong. He loved the country, spending most of his days in and around his home, and visiting and staying with family in Highland County. In his later years, he enjoyed taking trips with his sister and other friends. He was a kind, huge hearted man, and had a special bond with any animal he came in contact with. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Reed and niece, Christie Botkin. He is survived by his children, Robbie Armstrong and his wife, Courtney, and Sara Mills and her husbandm Steven; sisters, Vickie Botkin and Peggy Vandevander and her husband, Carl; grandchildren, RJ, Austin, Mia, and TJ; uncle, Ralph Simmons; special nephews, CJ and Willie Vandevander; and many other great nieces and nephews. The family will receive guests from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Teague Funeral Home, 2260 Ivy Road, Charlottesville. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Teague Funeral Home. The family asks that any donations be made to the SPCA.
Armstrong, Robert "Bobby" Milton
