Reva Blankenbaker Arrington, 94, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at the Culpeper Health and Rehab Center. She was born on June 23, 1925, in Madison County, to the late Ernest and Maude Blankenbaker of Aylor, Va. Reva was also preceded in death by her former husband, James Phillip Arrington; brothers, Rodman Blankenbaker and Lawrence Blankenbaker; and her sister, Elizabeth Blankenbaker, all of Madison County. Reva leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Thelma Slaughter and husband, Minister Charles Slaughter, of Madison; a grandson, Charles Slaughter Jr. of Richmond, Va.; sisters, Alice Tinsley and Hilda Garnett, of Aroda; sister-in-law, Ester Blankenbaker of Colonial Beach; and a host of other relatives and friends. Reva was a member of the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church of Madison County. She served as a faithful usher. She loved her church family, her Pastor, Walter Bryant and wife, Gloria, and looked forward to being in church every Sunday. She was always ready to serve in whatever capacity she could. Funeral services will be held at the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, Madison County, on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 2 p.m. conducted by Pastor Walter E. Bryant. The family receive friends one hour before the service. Interment will follow in the family section of the church cemetery.
