January 17, 1925 - Monday, April 13, 2020 Dorothy Elizabeth Arthur (nee Whibley) passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020. She was born on January 17, 1925, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada to the late Thomas and Agnus Whibley. She was predeceased by her devoted husband, Chester; her loving son, Tom; and her brother, Frank (Caroline). She is survived by her nephews, Bruce and Donald (Mary); and great nephews, Adrian and Andrew, all of Montreal. Dorothy enjoyed an exciting life as she, Chester, and Tom traveled and lived in many countries throughout the world. Their time spent in places such as Germany, Japan, South Africa, Ireland, and many more, allowed her to create a beautiful home filled with cherished memories that she proudly shared with friends and visitors. Chester and Tom were always number one in her priorities and she devoted herself to their care, happiness, and wellbeing. She had an uncanny ability to connect with people in a deep and positive way and she will be missed by her many friends, neighbors, and her remaining family in Canada. She truly had a gift for making everyone feel welcomed and loved and this was often displayed in her gracious entertaining. A sincere thank you to the caring staff at the Hospice House of the Piedmont and a special thanks to her neighbors and exercise friends whose devoted friendship and care meant so much to Dorothy, especially in her final years. As we reflect upon her life of courage, of faith, and of love, the words of 2 Timothy 4:7 seem so fitting: "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." Heart-of-Gold, you and your living legacy of love will abide; you will be missed. Due to these extraordinary circumstances, there will be no funeral service at this time. The family will announce a memorial date in the future. In lieu of flowers, a donation to The Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, hopva.org or to your favorite charity would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com. HIll & Wood Greene Chapel 15075 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968
Breaking
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 30 DEGREES EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA BETWEEN THE INTERSTATE 81 AND 95 CORRIDORS AS WELL AS THE EXTREME EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA PANHANDLE. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&
Most Popular
-
UVa modeling shows social distancing working in Va., delays peak until summer
-
Northam signs bill to allow removal of Confederate monuments
-
Coffey, Pamela S.
-
Meadowbrook Pharmacy company fined for illegal prescriptions
-
A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.