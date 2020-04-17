January 17, 1925 - Monday, April 13, 2020 Dorothy Elizabeth Arthur (nee Whibley) passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020. She was born on January 17, 1925, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada to the late Thomas and Agnus Whibley. She was predeceased by her devoted husband, Chester; her loving son, Tom; and her brother, Frank (Caroline). She is survived by her nephews, Bruce and Donald (Mary); and great nephews, Adrian and Andrew, all of Montreal. Dorothy enjoyed an exciting life as she, Chester, and Tom traveled and lived in many countries throughout the world. Their time spent in places such as Germany, Japan, South Africa, Ireland, and many more, allowed her to create a beautiful home filled with cherished memories that she proudly shared with friends and visitors. Chester and Tom were always number one in her priorities and she devoted herself to their care, happiness, and wellbeing. She had an uncanny ability to connect with people in a deep and positive way and she will be missed by her many friends, neighbors, and her remaining family in Canada. She truly had a gift for making everyone feel welcomed and loved and this was often displayed in her gracious entertaining. A sincere thank you to the caring staff at the Hospice House of the Piedmont and a special thanks to her neighbors and exercise friends whose devoted friendship and care meant so much to Dorothy, especially in her final years. As we reflect upon her life of courage, of faith, and of love, the words of 2 Timothy 4:7 seem so fitting: "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." Heart-of-Gold, you and your living legacy of love will abide; you will be missed. Due to these extraordinary circumstances, there will be no funeral service at this time. The family will announce a memorial date in the future. In lieu of flowers, a donation to The Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, hopva.org or to your favorite charity would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com. HIll & Wood Greene Chapel 15075 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968

