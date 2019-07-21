Alvin Ash, Lt. Colonel, U.S. Army Retired, 97, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died peacefully at sunrise on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge, Charlottesville, Va. Alvin Wilson Ash was born July 30, 1921, in New York, New York. He was the son of Mary Gladys Wilson Ash and Saul Ash and lived in the Bronx. In 1926, his family moved to Chicago, where Alvin attended elementary and Nicholas Senn HS. His accomplishments in high school included becoming an Eagle Scout and an ROTC Cadet Lt. Colonel. After graduating high school in 1939, he went to the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana in the ROTC program. In July, 1940, Alvin enlisted in the U.S. Army and attended the Preparatory School at Fort Sheridan, Ill. hoping to receive a competitive appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point. In 1941, he was assigned to the 12th Bombardment Group of the Army Air Corps at McChord Field, Wash. where he was first sergeant of a B17 Squadron. In June 1943, he received a competitive appointment to West Point and was thrilled! At the time, he was a master sergeant in the U.S. Army Air Corps. Due to World War II, Alvin's West Point class graduated in just three years. After graduation in 1946, Alvin was assigned to the Field Artillery School at Fort Sill, Okla. for anti-aircraft gun training. Shortly after, he was sent on his first tour of duty to Yokohama, Japan as a second lieutenant of artillery. Alvin grew to appreciate the culture and people of Japan and even came to know Prince and Princess Mikasa personally. While in Japan, Alvin decided to become a paratrooper and upon returning to the U.S. attended parachute jump school in Fort Benning, Ga., where he was assigned to the 11th Airborne Division. In 1951, Alvin jumped behind Communist Lines with the 187th Airborne Regimental Combat Team. His unit was one of the first to jump into North Korea. He was listed missing in action twice and later back in the states, he found out, much to his surprise, that he was listed killed in action in the Army Navy Journal. After a year in Korea, Alvin returned to the United States and married his first wife, Kay Smith Sexton. Together they had two children, Scottie Karen Ash Nicholson and Robert Wilson Ash. Other military duties included serving for three years in the 504th Field Artillery Battalion in the Panama Canal Zone and assigned as an Asst. Professor of Military Science and Tactics at Louisiana State University. After completing Air Ground Operations School (Combat Operations) he and his family were stationed at Fort Bragg, N.C. where he received training at Special Warfare School. He also attended the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College and Civil Affairs School, which prepared him for deployment to Vietnam in 1962. While in Saigon, Al was attached to the U.S. Embassy in the Special Warfare Branch. In Vietnam, he received a Medal of Commendation for Meritorious Service. After returning from Vietnam, Alvin was stationed at Ft. Belvoir, Va. and assigned to the Advanced Tactics Projects (Intelligence Division). In December of 1964, Al retired as a Lt. Colonel after serving 24 years in the military. Transitioning to civilian life involved working at Woodward and Lothrop and taking night classes at George Washington University. At GWU, he met Elfie Hornung Lucarelli, who eventually became his second wife. Alvin and Elfie married in 1967, and lived in Great Falls, Va. Together they raised a daughter, Nina Lucarelli Ash Donohoe. Other jobs as a civilian included working as a programmer and system analyst for Computer Usage Corporation and helped develop (PROMIS), a program widely used throughout North America. Al also worked for LEAA in the Dept. of Justice. After retirement in the mid 80s, Alvin and Elfie moved to Blacksburg, Va. and later moved to Batesville, Va. While in Batesville they attended Emmanuel Episcopal Church where he came to faith and was baptized at age 71! Later they moved to Charlottesville, Va., where his beloved Elfie passed away on July 8, 2017. The couple enjoyed fifty years of marriage. Alvin loved his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. One of Alvin's favorite pastimes was recalling his military career and his journey to West Point. He often remarked, "The luckiest day of my life was the day I was appointed to West Point!" The legacy he leaves to us is as an officer and a gentleman as well as a father & "Opa" with character of gratitude, humor and integrity. Al is survived by his daughter, Nina Donohoe and her husband, Patrick, of Charlottesville, Va.; his daughter, Scottie Nicholson and her husband, Norm, of Columbia, South Carolina; his son, Robert Ash and his wife, Sharon, of Austin, Texas; his four grandchildren, Brendan Donohoe, Jack Donohoe, Michael Donohoe, Katherine Ash; and six great-grandchildren, Nolan Donohoe, Abigail Donohoe, Joseph Donohoe, Brooks Donohoe, Claire Donohoe and Henry Donohoe (and one on the way!) Special thanks to Westminster Canterbury, Hospice of the Piedmont www.hopva.org and caregivers who have lovingly taken care of him for the past three years. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge Chapel in Charlottesville, Va. Reception from 12 until 2 p.m. He will be interred at a later date at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Greenwood, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to West Point Association of Graduates in memory of Alvin Ash, Lt. Colonel, US Army Retired, Class of 1946; https://www.westpointaog.org/giveonline.
