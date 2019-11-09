Eliza Elizabeth Austin departed this life on October 31, 2019, at Kirkwood Manor in New Braunfel, Texas. Eliza was born on May 12, 1933, in Albemarle County, Virginia, to the late John Henry Revelle and Eliza Tyree Revelle. Eliza attended Albemarle Training School. Eliza was married to the late James McKinley Austin Sr. and from this union they were blessed with two children, a son, James McKinley Austin Jr. and a daughter, Ann Elizabeth Austin Glace. Eliza lived in the community all of her life and did volunteer work at the Hope House. She was well known by a lot of people in the community. She loved engaging and socializing with family and friends; and was also very caring and willing to help. She liked cooking, gardening and traveling and she especially loved all of her grandchildren. Eliza was preceded in death by her two sisters, Anne Revelle and Pauline Revelle, and her brother, Clarence Revelle. In addition to her son and daughter, Eliza leaves to cherish her memory six grandchildren, Nichelle Patterson and husband, Chris, Kristie Cook and husband, Josh, Cachet Ndiaye and husband, Zoe, Jamie E. Austin and James M. Austin III, and William C. M. Glaze and wife, Rebeca; 26 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, and a host of cousins and friends. We will miss her eternally. We love you, Mother Dear! Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019, at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel, 108 Sixth St. N.W. with Bishop George Gohanna officiating. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Chapel one hour prior to the services. Her remains will lie in repose from 12 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at J. F. Bell Funeral Home. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.
