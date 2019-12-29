Margaret Ann Alrich Ayers, "Margo", 75, of Charlottesville, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, after a courageous fight against pancreatic cancer. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Ayers Jones (Randall); a granddaughter, Hannah M. Jones; a grandson, Graham A. Jones, all of Stafford, Virginia; as well as a sister, Jean-Meredith Harrill (Charles) of Mechanicsville, Virginia. A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Church of Our Saviour, 1185 Rio Road East, Charlottesville, Virginia, a reception will follow. Memorial contributions may be made in Margo's honor to the ASPCA of Charlottesville, 3355 Berkmar Dr., Charlottesville, VA 22901, or at www.caspca.org. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com.
Ayers, Margaret Ann Alrich
