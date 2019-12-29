Margaret Ann Alrich Ayers, "Margo", 75, of Charlottesville, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, after a courageous fight against pancreatic cancer. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Ayers Jones (Randall); a granddaughter, Hannah M. Jones; a grandson, Graham A. Jones, all of Stafford, Virginia; as well as a sister, Jean-Meredith Harrill (Charles) of Mechanicsville, Virginia. A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Church of Our Saviour, 1185 Rio Road East, Charlottesville, Virginia, a reception will follow. Memorial contributions may be made in Margo's honor to the ASPCA of Charlottesville, 3355 Berkmar Dr., Charlottesville, VA 22901, or at www.caspca.org. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Margaret Ayers, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 4
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 4, 2020
10:00AM
Church of Our Saviour
1165 Rio Road East
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Margaret's Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Load entries