Margaret Ann Alrich Ayers, "Margo", 75, of Charlottesville, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, after a courageous fight against pancreatic cancer. She was born on October 8, 1944, a daughter of the late Dr. E. Meredith Alrich and Margaret K. Alrich. Margo was a graduate of Lane High School and attended Longwood University. She was employed with the University of Virginia Medical Center in the Microbiology Department, and later worked as a receptionist for R.E. Lee & Sons. She dearly loved both of these jobs and the people that she met through them. She was also a member of Church of Our Saviour in Charlottesville, Virginia. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Ayers Jones (Randall); a granddaughter, Hannah M. Jones; a grandson, Graham A. Jones, all of Stafford, Virginia; as well as sister, Jean-Meredith Harrill (Charles) of Mechanicsville, Virginia. A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Church of Our Saviour, 1185 Rio Road East, Charlottesville, Virginia, with a reception to follow. Memorial contributions may be made in Margo's honor to the ASPCA of Charlottesville, 3355 Berkmar Dr., Charlottesville, VA 22901, or at www.caspca.org. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com.
