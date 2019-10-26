David Warren Ayres Sr., 82, of Scottsville, Virginia, died on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, October 28, 2019, at Ridgeway Baptist Church in Scottsville. Viewing will be held one hour prior to service. Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.thackerbrothers.com.
